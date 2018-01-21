CHENNAI: An ITI student, aged 18, was allegedly chased and hacked to death by a gang at Nungambakkam here in the wee hours of Saturday.

The victim was identified by police as Ranjith, studying first year polytechnic at Guindy ITI.

“On Friday, he had informed his mother that he was going to attend a birthday function and would return late. Around midnight, his mother spoke to him over phone. Ranjith had said he was boarding a train from Beach station to reach Nungambakkam. He got off at Nungambakkam when some persons attacked him near the railway station and slit his throat. Ranjith tried to escape, but collapsed on Tank Bund Road and died”, said a police official.

A resident of Mangal Nagar at Choolaimedu, alerted police. The police have taken CCTV footage from the locality which showed Ranjith running holding his bleeding neck with his hand for about 50 metres. “The footage also showed two bikes following Ranjith who we suspect to have committed the crime,” the official said.

The official further added that only after the suspects are arrested the motive will be known.

Nungambakkam police sent the body to Government Hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

Police said Ranjith stayed with his father Ramesh, a carpenter and his mother, a home maker at Appu Street, Nungambakkam.