CHENNAI: Colourful papers folded, cut and paste to form different shapes and dimensions. There are paper flowers, glitter and paint splattered all over. If this reminds you of your craft classes in school, you can relive them now. The Craft Shop will host a week-long craft workshop which will be curated by Mumbai-based Reena Dhairyawan.

Reena has been a crafts teacher almost 15 years. She has been conducting several workshops in Mumbai and is bringing the same to Chennai for the first time. “The Craft Caravan, as I call it, is a series of workshops that I conceptualised due to the strong demand for learning. I am taking this to other cities now especially for those who cannot travel to Mumbai,” says Reena.

Reena also runs a craft store, Dimensions — A House of Craft in Mumbai. But she began with Do-it-yourself (DIY) kits for paper crafts like quilling and punch craft, and introduced more types of craft like paper flowers, card-making, mix media, boxes from cardboard, decoupage, etc. “The latest in trend however is the foamiran flowers, which are made from foam,” she adds.

The one-week workshop will include — scrapbook made out of paper bags, usage of decorative patterns of paper, stencilling on cards, frames and envelopes using glitters, embossing powders gliding flakes and foils, papertole (also known as 3D decoupage), decoupage on a metal clock, mixed media technique using various texture pastes and paints to create various effects on boxes, embroidery hoop and envelopes, and piano hinge binding with sticks and thread, among others.

So, what is the best thing about being in the craft industry? “Having being in this field for years, I have had the opportunity to meet and train people from different walks of life. It is a two-way process where learning and sharing happens both ways and that helps you grow as a better person,” she explains.

Reena’s only challenge is the non-availability of raw materials. “There have been times when some products are not available, so we have to do with whatever is left…that’s quite a task,” she avers.

The workshop will be conducted from Jan 23-30 from 10 am to 5 pm at Indira Nagar, Adyar. For details call: 9445120510