CHENNAI: The Adyar river is all set to get three trash booms, after they were found effective in preventing the Cooum river from flushing plastic waste into the Bay of Bengal.

Officials in the Chennai Corporation told Express that the booms on the Adyar river would be fixed near Kasi Theatre in Jafferkhanpet, Maraimalai Adigal bridge and Kotturpuram bridge.

“The four of the nine proposed trash booms which are operational on Cooum river near Commander-in-Chief road, Periyar bridge, Choolaimedu high-level bridge and Officers Colony Fourth Street have stopped 546 tonnes of plastic and hyacinth from entering the ocean,” said a senior official in Solid Waste Management department. Officials claim that during the monsoon, trash booms sifted around 10-12 tonnes of solid waste on a daily basis, which were directly taken to Kodungaiyur dumpyard.

Lack of proper arrangements for clearing waste

While the Corporation had designated vehicles to clear accumulated waste on a daily basis during the monsoon period, it is unclear who will be responsible for the regular cleaning up of booms during the non-monsoon months. Express found the trash boom at the Choolaimedu high-level bridge brimming with waste for a few days.

“Since the flow of water has reduced after the rains, there is comparatively less accumulation of waste and it is being cleared whenever Chennai Rivers Restoration Trust asks us to,” said the official.

However, with the increase of trash booms expected this year, officials of the Solid Waste Management department told Express that the responsibilities might have to be delegated to the zonal officers.

More time needed for debut

In November, 2017, Express reported the magnitude of the plastic flush via Muttukadu at Kovalam Basin which was evident in the plastic found in the fishermen’s’ nets but officials reveal a trash boom debut there will take time.

“Studies are being conducted at the Kovalam basin to assess areas where booms will be most effective,” said a CRRT official.