CHENNAI: The Chennai Book Fair this year has recorded the highest ever footfall, according to the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI), the organisers. With another day to go, the fair is expected to have seen around 12 lakh people this year. “On the basis of tickets, complimentary and paid, the number was nine lakh, as on Saturday and is expected to close at 12 lakh,” said Venkatachalam AR, secretary, BAPASI.

Last year, the book fair took a hit due to demonetisation, recording a footfall of around 9.5 lakh.

P Mailavelan, vice-president, BAPASI, said, “This is the highest we’ve recorded so far.”

Riding high at the book fair is Vidiyal’s ‘Ambedkar: Indrum, Endrum.’ In just five days, 3,000 copies of the book flew off the shelves, making it one of the best-selling books this year at the fair.

Said E C Ramachandran, Manager, Vidiyal Publishing, “The book was compiled, based on very specific topics such as Ambedkar’s stand on Hindutva and untouchability. This is why it stands out from several other books written on him, especially among youngsters who have just begun to read and understand casteism.”

Vidiyal’s ‘Periyar: Indrum, endrum is another favourite at the book fair this year. Among the list of regular favourites in the fair is the Tamil translation of Rahula Sankrityayan’s ‘Valgavil irunthu gangai varai’ , a historical fiction centred on evolution, life and governance. ‘En thanthai Balaiah’, made famous by Rajini-starrer ‘Kabali’ and ‘Pettai’ have also had a good run this reason, say publishers.