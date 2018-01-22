CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation is to re-float tenders for the smart parking management and cycle-sharing system as it received only single bidders for each of these projects when tenders were floated in December last year.

“The presence of just single bidders for big projects such as these is an issue and so, we’ve cancelled the tenders and are looking to float it again around next week,” said a senior Corporation official.

The smart parking management system was planned, as part of the Smart Cities Mission last year, in 378 locations in the city, mainly to help decongestion in the city.

Said a Smart City official, “As far as the parking management tendering is concerned, it was unfortunate since we accept only digital submissions and a bidder wasn’t able to do so. Otherwise, we would have had two bidders and would have gone ahead.” However, he added that considering complexity of both projects, there were many good companies willing to take it up but would require more time to study the city and decide how to take it forward.

“These projects are considerably new in the country and as far as the parking management system ins concerned, it will be one of the largest parking systems in the country. This and the cycle-sharing system are both challenging projects,” he said.

To be taken up at an estimated cost of `4.2 crore, T Nagar, Anna Salai, Anna Nagar, Guindy, Marina beach, Adyar, Royapuram and Washermanpet were initially identified as areas where the parking system would prove beneficial.

Similarly, the bicycle-sharing system, aimed at providing last-mile connectivity from bus stops and railway stations in the city, was to be taken up in Egmore, Mylapore, Thousand Lights, Kamarajar Salai and Royapettah.