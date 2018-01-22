CHENNAI: Every stroke on the canvas brings out the traditions she has been a part of. Usha Devi, an artist for over 20 years, says that every painting she does has memories associated with it. “As a kid, I never thought I’d make a career out of art. In school, my friends and I used to sit together and draw in between classes. Later, when I was exposed to different art forms, I realised that I wanted to pursue a degree in it,” says the city-based artist whose paintings are exhibited at Soul Spice Art Gallery till January 25.

During her fourth year in college, Usha held her first exhibition with five paintings, out of which four were sold. That’s when she realised she wanted to do it full-time.

Having done both group and solo shows, Usha says that while doing a solo show there is more responsibility on the artist’s shoulders. “When people come and see your work, and give you honest feedback, you feel encouraged and feel confident to do more shows. Motivation really helps me do my best,” she smiles.

Although Usha has worked with different mediums including oil, she prefers acrylic for most of her works. Why? “I used to work with oil before, but it doesn’t dry immediately and sometimes dust gets mixed with it. Plus, it’s not easy to store as well. Acrylic is much smoother and easier to use,” she explains.

Unlike artists who take inspiration from their surroundings, travel, people and so on, Usha says that her inspiration comes exclusively from her traditions. “I am strongly attached to my roots. I feel a positive vibration whenever I see our old houses, doors, architecture, etc,” she says. “I am also inspired by the well-balanced life our forefathers led. The food, lifestyle, medicines…everything was sourced from naturally available resources; not everybody follows that today.”

And this reflects in her paintings as well. The intricacies of the pillars and doors are riveting, to say the least. Houses and halls, or the centre part of these traditional houses, which allows sunlight to enter, are all displayed in her work.

“These are the houses you will find in my native place, and I’ve added the aesthetics. For example, you’ll not see the same pillars in those homes because the detailing has been added as part of aesthetics,” she explains.

Usha’s work is unique because of the shades and tones used in them. She uses strokes of earthy colours, each differing in its intensity and tone that depends on the element that is being represented. While shades of yellow represent the beaming sunlight falling into the house, the tone reduces when it falls onto the floor and reflects light.

Usha Devi’s paintings will be on exhibit from 11 am to 7 pm till Jan 25 at Soul Spice Art Gallery, Mylapore.

