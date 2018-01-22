CHENNAI: I love dancing with him, because he motivates me and his positive energy is contagious,” says Aashin Kiran as she looks at her husband and co-dancer Gopukiran Sadasivan. While Gopukiran was passionate about acting, Aashin wanted to dance. “My parents have always wanted to me dance and even in school, my teachers and others would always motivate me to pursue it,” she adds.

Hailing from a family of musicians, it was Gopukiran’s mother’s love for the arts and strong will that pushed and motivated him to take up dance and make a career out of it.

“She always wanted to sing and dance, but did not get an opportunity to pursue it. So when it came to me she wanted to make sure I got the best training and learnt the most out of it,” he says.

The couple is presenting Ravaneeyam, a dance recital on Ravana, over the weekend, and they discuss their journey, the recital and love story with CE. Excerpts follow:

Can you tell us a bit about your early years of training?

Gopukiran: I was just three when my amma took me to a dance class. At that time, for a boy to be learning dance was not really appreciated. But I have been dancing since then, be it in school competitions or youth festival and so on. I started training under Mythili and Girija Chandran (Regatta Cultural Academy, Thiruvananthapuram), and then later on, with the Dhananjayans (Shantha and VP Dhananjayan).

Aashin: I used to dance from my childhood; so my parents noticed it and encouraged me. Even before I thought about it, they had already decided everything (laughs). In Kerala, I had noticed how many students would learn just one portion of dance for the sake of the competition. I did not want to do that, so I started formal training. I was good in academics too, but everybody was supportive of me pursuing dance.



As teachers, what were the Dhananjayans like?

Gopukiran: I graduated from University of Kerala (literature) and directly got admission for BPA (Bachelor of Performing Arts) at the University of Madras and graduated as a gold medallist. That’s when I decided to shift to Chennai. We have learnt so much from them. They are true inspirations, not just as artistes, but as a couple too.

Aashin: After Kalakshetra, I got an opportunity to train under the Dhananjayans and that was a dream come true for me. In my childhood, whenever we used to watch Doordarshan, we would see them in most of these dance programmes and recitals. I still remember the day I joined under the Dhananjayans, my parents had tears welling in their eyes.

How did Ravaneeyam happen?

Gopukiran: My favourite hero is Ravana. From our childhood we have grown up reading the Ramayana and reading that Ravana is a villain. He abducted Sita, and that was his only mistake. I have been thinking about this concept for the last six years, and wanted to present it in a proper way. Ravana has 10 heads, but they don’t represent evil — six of it are sastras and four are vedas. He is an astrologer, a great musician, and a devotee of Siva. There are no people without positives and negatives, so that’s when I thought about why not showcase the positives of Ravana.

Ravaneeyam will be presented on Jan 28 from 6.15 pm onwards at The Music Academy. For details call: 9841401680