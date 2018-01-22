CHENNAI: I magine having breakfast in Austria, lunch in Czech Republic, tea in Germany and then dinner in France. Sounds impossible? Not if you’re Meenakshi Arvind. All of 45 years, and travelling the world, she personifies the idea that following one’s dreams does not have an age limit. Crushing several stereotypes, the Coimbatore-based woman decided to take her car for a spin across the globe, spanning 24 countries in 70 days, last year. And to no one’s surprise, she returned home a changed person, inspiring several others to follow their dreams. In a chat with this wonder woman ahead of her talk in the city today, we journey along with her on the roads from Coimbatore to London.

Born and raised in Coimbatore, the business management graduate says she loves seeing places that have yet been unexplored as much. “Travel to me is more about sitting in a cafe and watching life go by — which is why road travelling is so perfect. I get to meet so many people, and being an extrovert, nothing is better!” she laughs.

A car was the weapon of her choice, of course, for she’d been driving since she was 15. This particular 24-country expedition was initially planned as a personal trip with friends, but soon developed into a drive promoting the Rotary India Literacy Mission addressing women’s empowerment, on the 70th year of India’s Independence.

Bunking at hostels and hotels alternately, Meenakshi, along with two women, averaged 500 km on the road every day, clocking a massive total of 26,800 km. “The roads along China were the best, whereas from Guwahati to Nagaland were the hardest part,” she says.

Spending around three to four days in every country, China took the longest time — 20 days being a large country. She recalls her experience in Kashgar, a city in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, in China’s far west. “The people look so much like Pakistanis. I was awed by the Islamic music, the food, and architecture. There’s a Taj Mahal everywhere! You wouldn’t think that you’d see something like this in China,” she says.

There’s another bit of China, which is a Tibetan autonomous province, where Tibetans still live. “These two parts of China were very surprising. In Kashgar, the people want their own land and there was a lot on unrest. It was a scary experience!” she says, describing how each establishment, be a roadside bakery or a restaurant, was manned by a heavily armed Chinese policeman. “When we exited that country, they checked our bags, our mobiles and laptops and even read our journals! They didn’t want anything to go out,” she shares.

Another favourite was Kyrgyzstan. “You don’t expect Central Asia to have such vistas - rolling green hills, waterfalls and clear streams, wild horses running around everywhere. So much more natural life than buildings!” she says.

However, language and food were an issue. For Meenakshi, travelling through Central Asia, especially, was a challenge, as she is a vegetarian. “Horse meat is their staple meal, and vegetables are hard to come by or expensive there,” she laughs, saying she survived mainly on granola bars and dehydrated food packs that she carried with her.

Surprisingly, there were no car troubles along the way. And though they carried a pepper spray and a Taser, they had no need to use it at all. “People were actually very nice. My faith in humanity was restored that three women can go across the world and come back safely!” she laughs, adding that next year she plans to drive the Trans-Siberian Highway. “Family has been so supportive. My husband doesn’t even flinch when I tell him of my travel plans. I’ve definitely hit the jackpot for a supportive family,” she gushes.

Tips for women on the road



Research. Plan thoroughly so that you have at least three accommodation options in every city.

Paperwork is extensive if driving. Land borders close after daylight and you need to plan accordingly.

Try to avoid night driving.

If going by car, make sure the parking spots are also safe. Carjacking is something you don’t want to wake up to.

Don’t ever venture out late at night deeming to be adventurous.

Every city has its own dark and shady areas.

Listen to locals and always be vigilant.

On the road, follow the rules. Never drink and drive.

Carry pepper spray and a taser, if possible.

If you step out of your car to buy something, or even to fix a tyre, if need be, never leave the doors open. One of you always must keep watch over the bags.