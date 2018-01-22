CHENNAI: Imagine strolling into your room one fine evening only to find a reptilian friend coiled up in the corner of your bed. What would you do? Would you panic and run away or start beating up the snake? Well, Gowri Shankar wouldn’t. He is actually comfortable having them around.

Gowri was all of 13 when he started handling and rescuing snakes and other reptiles. “I have always noticed while people were afraid of snakes and other wild animals, I wasn’t. I wanted to rescue them,” he says. The herpetologist, wildlife biologist and co-founder, Kalinga Foundation (NGO, Karnataka) will be in the city for a snake rescue workshop.

What are the right measures or steps to follow when such a situation arises? Says Gowri Shankar, “If you come across a snake in the house (kitchen, toilet, room, etc.), the first thing is to find out if it is venomous or non-venomous,” he says.

Gowri explains that out of the 300 species of snakes in India, only four are highly venomous and can kill you instantly — cobra, krait, Russell’s and saw scaled. “These four are responsible for over 55,000 deaths in India,” he points out.

After identifying the type of snake, it is important to call for rescue — either local rescuer or forest department. “It is not an elephant, leopard or tiger, where the situation cannot be handled. You just need a little bit of knowledge and quick thinking to handle it,” he says.

There are times when the snake might just be comfortably coiled up in one corner of the room, and in such situations he says that it should not be disturbed. “It is also important to keep a safe distance from the snake and hence it is advised to watch it from a distance of at least 10 feet.

“Always ensure you keep your area clean. Don’t invite them. By providing shelter, food and the right temperature, you tend to invite them. So store food products properly, because that attracts rats, which in turn attracts snakes,” he advises.

There are a lot of people who tend to panic and kill the snake at the first sight. Isn’t that wrong? “Killing is not the solution. If you kill one, another will come. Will you go on killing forever?” he asks.

If a snake is seen in your backyard or garden, it is proof that the snake was born in that property and knows the place well. Hence, it will always try and avoid humans. “When you kill this one, a new snake that doesn’t know the area will come. It will try to explore, and that’s when it will bump into you,” he explains.

Gowri Shankar, along with Bay of Life, will conduct a snake rescue workshop on

Jan 26 (for children), and on Jan 27 & 28 (for adults), from 9 am onwards at Chennai Snake Park. For details call: 9940488880