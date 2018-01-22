CHENNAI: “People prefer private buses because government buses are poorly maintained,” says S Sekar, a manager in a private company that operates buses between Chennai and Arani. He explains that people often find the seats and handle bars broken in government buses.”Even though we halt the bus at many places to get more passengers, we reach the destination on time,” he says.

But, the answer to why government buses are unable to make profit when private buses manage it with the same old fares is not as simple as what Sekar believes.

Insiders and activists say the reasons vary from poor maintenance of buses to higher wages and benefits offered to transport workers. But the private players in cities like Coimbatore and Tiruchy charge only ordinary fares fixed years ago and yet make profit while public corporations, in fact, collect higher fares after they introduced ‘deluxe’ buses in these cities. However, the private buses are still better-maintained. The private players, on an average, pay `550 as daily wages to drivers and conductors, besides a 5 per cent commission on the amount they collect beyond the daily “target”. They have neither job security or much employment benefits.

A TNSTC driver explains why it is difficult for them to operate like private buses. “Since ours are scheduled buses, we take buses even with 20 to 25 passengers a trip. We also have to maintain 5.2-to-5.5-km-a-litre efficiency due to which buses are operated with limited speed,” said a TNSTC driver. The transport policy note of 2017-18 said that the government spends nearly 51.4 per cent of its total revenue towards salary of workers, employees and officials, while 28.3 per cent of revenue goes to purchase diesel for vehicles.

About 21,500 buses are operated, catering to 1.95 crore passengers a day and ticket collection stood at `25.3 crore a day (with the old tariff). The STU’s total accumulated debt is `22,048 crore.

K Natarajan, treasurer, Labour Progressive Federation (LPF), said that of the total strength, only 6,700 mofussil buses operated by the TNSTC are running without any loss and get marginal profits. “The other buses including the MTC in Chennai and town buses across Tamil Nadu are running on social obligation. The 580-odd buses operated in hill stations cannot meet even the 50 per cent of its expenses,” he added.

According to transport experts, the State needs at least 6,000 buses additionally and 2,000 buses are needed in Chennai to meet the transport demand. However, the State transport corporation could not make a profit with less number of buses.

K Hakkim, a Madurai-based RTI activist, who recently brought the debts of transport corporations into limelight through an RTI petition, said: “There is no transparency in purchase of spare-parts of buses and maintenance. Private motor companies such as TVS could be easily engaged for bus maintenance, but spare parts continue to be purchased at depots from the local shops for much higher prices. In addition to this, of the 270 depots in the State, at least 10 to 15 workers in every depot are on ‘other duty’ — getting salary without work. The number of regional managers, deputy mangers, general managers and managing directors must be reduced,” he added. Senthil Arumugam, general secretary, Satta Panchayat Iyakkam, an NGO, said it is a joke that the MTC could not make profit in Chennai, which has less number of buses than its actual demand. “In places like Chennai, which has huge demand, the government should introduce private buses,” he added.

However, P Balakrishnan, president, State Transport Employees Union, MTC, said the transport sector should be seen as a service sector. “We don’t ask whether a police station or a government hospital makes profit. Then, why are such questions raised about the transport department?” Balakrishnan said.

Plea to increase coaches in trains

Chennai: As train tickets have become cheaper than bus fare by 30 to 40 per cent after the bus fare hike, train passengers have urged the railways to increase the capacity of trains upto 24 coaches, particularly the trains bound for central and southern districts. While railway safety norms permit operation of a train with the ceiling on the number of coaches fixed at 24, many trains including Cholan, Mannai, Rameswaram, Pandiyan and Kamban Express have 20 to 23 coaches and the Chennai Egmore-Salem Express, Silambu Express, and Chennai Egmore-Mangaluru Express run with 17 to 20 coaches.

K Baskar, member, Divisional Rail Users Consultative Committee (DRUCC), said: "The bus fares along the Chennai-Madurai-Tirunelveli route is almost 40 per cent higher. Hence, railways should increase the number of coaches." Besides, in a statement, Railways said that the Thanjavur-Chennai Egmore-Thanjavur Uzhavan Express and Chennai Egmore-Rameswaram-Chennai Egmore Express trains had been augmented by two sleeper class coaches.

Oppn parties slam hike, announce protests

Chennai: The State government’s decision to hike bus fares has triggered a spate of protest announcements by leaders of various political parties in the State. Demanding its immediate rollback, principal opposition party DMK has announced a protest in all district head quarters on January 27. Various parties like the Communist Party of India (CPI) have come out in support of the DMK’s agitation plan.

Announcing his support for the DMK’s demonstrations, MDMK chief Vaiko said diesel prices would not justify the steep hike in bus fares. In an official statement, president of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) K M Kader Mohideen extended his party’s support to the DMK’s protest plan. Meanwhile, president of VCK Thol Thirumavalavan, in an official statement, said his party would also stage a protest on Tuesday. “Rather than negotiating with the Centre to increase its share in the Centre’s tax revenue, the government has put the burden on the people,” Thirumavalavan added in the statement.