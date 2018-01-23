CHENNAI: What if shopping meant finding everything from clothes and accessories to home decor all in one place? And that too not in a shopping mall, but a single room? Yes, you heard that right. A one-stop destination for all age groups, we are talking about the two-day shopping extravaganza which will be curated by city-based Studio Trioss.

Sheetal Modi

“When I started Studio Trioss in 2007, all I wanted to do was bring in more fashion to Chennai, because I felt the city lacked that. And here I am with my 60th edition of the exhibition,” smiles Sheetal Modi, founder, Studio Trioss.

Designers and startups are coming from Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Jaipur, Chennai, etc. “The highlight is a 10-year old Lakshwardhan who makes organic sauces,” she adds. From causal, formal, semi formal and wedding wear to jewellery, footwear and eatables, you name it, they have it all.

Designers and brands such as AK Diamonds, Raj Tarun Diamonds (wedding, casual and daily wear), Astrea, Madras Maharani, Tinge, Heena Lunawat, Meraki, etc will present with their best designs during the show. Sheetal, who usually does three to four shows every year, depending on the festivities and crowd says that she is really excited about this one. “Every exhibition is a learning experience for me. And this time we are introducing a curated and customised collection for kids (from zero to 15) and men as well,” she adds.

With products ranging from silk, tussar, linens, ikkats, kalamkaris, patan patola, banarasis, handloom, sling bag, back bag, earring, ear stud, anklet, bracelet, accessories, scarf, watches, kundan work, diamonds, rubies, pearls, temple jewellery, danglers, kids wear, shoes, organic products, personal care products and bakers, among others, the price of the products ranges from `50 to `10 lakh.

The exhibition will be conducted on Jan 25 and 26, from 11 am onwards at The Park Hotel. For details call 9840105010.