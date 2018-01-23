CHENNAI: In an unfortunate incident, a newborn black buck fawn was allegedly killed by stray dogs on the IIT-Madras campus. Such killings on the campus have already raised concerns among wildlife enthusiasts.

The fawn was found in a pool of blood at around 11 am with multiple wounds. The forest officials were informed about the death and the carcass was sent to the Vandalur zoo for postmortem.Clement Edison, forester, Guindy National Park (GNP), said the exact cause of the death can be ascertained only after the postmortem report.“It was new born and there was lot of blood on the body,” he said.

The forest officials, though, have acknowledged that the stray dog menace had become a big challenge to the protection of wildlife inside IIT-Madras.

The department, in its affidavit submitted before the National Green Tribunal (NGT), had proposed to re-locate the stray dogs. But, the tribunal said the law doesn’t allow it.The Supreme Court judgement in AWBI vs People for Elimination of Stray Troubles says the strays population can only be kept under check through the ABC (Animal Birth Control) Programme. The tribunal has attributed the thriving dog pollution on the IIT Madras campus to the unscientific disposal of solid waste and construction debris. In the interim order, the tribunal has asked the IIT-M to declare its campus litter-free.

The official records available with the State Forest department show that a whopping 517 animals have died inside the IIT-Madras campus from 2010.Nasimuddin, principal secretary, Environment and Forest department, has recently written to the IIT-Madras to prepare eco-restoration and wildlife habitat management plan in consultation with research institutions.

When contacted, IIT director Bhaskar Ramamurthi told Express that IIT-Madras was helpless. “It’s a very sad situation. We are losing lot of black buck and spotted deer fawns to stray dogs, whose numbers have increased. We are struck in between. We are not a reserve forest and so we cannot get rid of these dogs. Under the current rules, we are not allowed to touch the strays unless we get special orders, which only courts can provide, I guess,” he said.

Bhaskar said the IIT-Madras had presented its difficulties. However, the NGT hasn’t passed any order.

However, animal welfare activist Anthony Clement Rubin, petitioner in the NGT case, said the strays were getting attracted inside the campus because the IIT-Madras was unable to dispose of its solid waste scientifically.