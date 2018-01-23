We recently got a four-month-old Havanese puppy. She is very scared of people, especially my husband. She barks at him and pulls us away when anyone stops to pet her on the streets. Is she shy? How can I help her become comfortable with new people and situations? — Girija

Hi Girija,

Yes, your dog could be either shy or nervous or maybe just overly cautious. It is natural for pups to shy away or be afraid of unfamiliar things and people. As they grow, they slowly become socialized and get familiar with people, animals, and objects around them. If they never grow out of this shyness, they will start to be afraid of these things. When your dog is afraid, he will either freeze, fight or flee. Some dogs urinate, drool or look away and others growl or get aggressive when their state of fear is heightened.

Not all pups are shy. Pups separated from their mother in a matter of days, lose out on the key socialisation skills that the mother and her litter impart to the pup. In addition to the nutrition that she provides, the mother also teaches the pup key survival skills and social aspects amongst the siblings. This is what gives the pup the confidence to explore and still keep himself safe. In some cases, it could simply be the personality of the pup.

If you know who or what scares your dog, you can then work towards minimizing his fear response. Socializing your dog is key. This means exposing your dog to other dogs and humans slowly and carefully. Begin with controlled play dates with adult dogs, maybe one at a time, that is calm and well behaved. These dogs will teach your pup a lot of things that you as a human cannot. Slowly bring in more dogs into his interaction circle.

Make sure all the dogs are compatible. It is very important that you don't thrust him into a situation with boisterous dogs that will result in his fear getting worse. Similarly, include other humans in your walk. Stay calm, and do not give in to his whining or hiding. At the same time do not overwhelm him by all these strangers wanting to pet him. He needs to learn to be around humans without freaking out. Petting and playing is the next step.

The most important thing to remember is — “Remain calm and confident”. Your confidence will teach him to be confident. Consult a professional who can help you with the socialisation.

