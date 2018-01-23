CHENNAI: A myriad of colours, layers of textures and complex art works of 50 artists from Dessin Academy were on display at the recently concluded ‘States of Soul’ art exhibition at Lalit Kala Akademi. Amid the plethora of art works of other artists, were those by 15-year-old Aparrajitha, the youngest artist in the exhibition. Specialising in portraits, the class 10 student from Bhavan’s Rajaji Vidyasharam, Kilpauk, shares, “I began painting when I was younger. My mother is also an artist and my father is a patron of the arts and dabbles with crafts. So, that contributed a lot to my interest in it.”

About a year ago, after trying her hands in school and state-level art competitions, Aparrajitha enrolled in a diploma course at Dessin Academy. “My mentor, Rajendra, helped me develop my skill in portrait paintings. Since then, my passion has grown. I love bringing life into these portraits!” she declares.

The artist had showcased four paintings, depicting ‘unity in diversity’ in India. “I was casually browsing the internet and I stumbled upon the photographs of the subjects in my painting,” she says.

The painting of a Rajasthani village patriarch was the first she completed and she says it’s her favourite. “This picture is from the west and I chose it based on the depth, colour, light and shadow. The eyes of the man show the happy life of the villagers, which is missing in the city,” she shares.

The second picture, called Jewel of the valley is of a woman from Kashmir. “I was instantly attracted to this picture as it portrays how the valley is filled with beautiful flowers. This in turn has kept the woman fresh and in tune with nature. I loved bringing out that calm expression on her face,” she explains.

The portrait of a man with a wide smile, she says is the epitome of happiness. “I loved the happiness on the person’s face. Also the light that’s bouncing of his forehead had an aesthetic appeal,” she says.

The final one has a young bride, and Aparrajitha was riveted when she saw the poster. “The sari suggests she’s from West Bengal and that she’s married. She has an innocent face and bright eyes, portraying her inner sorrow of being married at a young age,” she elucidates.

Ecstatic about having been the youngest artist among the lot, she says, “It’s a proud moment and I couldn’t have done it without the support of my parents, academy and my mentor,” she shares. Will she pursue art as a career? “I would love to but right now, it’s just a hobby. I would take up architecture in the future so that I can incorporate my love for art through design,” she smiles.

If you’re interested in buying her painting, call: 95660 01996