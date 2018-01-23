CHENNAI: Combat mid-week blues by watching this delightful music and dance drama that promises to take you on a journey of Saint Thiruvalluvar’s writings. Yes, the classic Tamil text, Thirukkural, gets a musical revival through M Rajaram’s dance drama, Aayirathil Oruvan, and it promises to bring various aspects of Thirukural such as devotion to God, family life, charity, kinship along with so many more values that the worlds needs today.

“What the Harvard professors teach now, Thiruvalluvar wrote 2,000 years ago itself,” says Rajaram. The IAS officer and research scholar’s English translation of Thirukkural earned him a tribute from Abdul Kalam, upon whose suggestion Rajaram wrote a book called ‘The Corporate wisdom in Thirukkural’. While writing the book, Rajaram conceived the dance drama script for Aayirathil Oruvan.

“The title was chosen to commemorate the centenary year of MGR, and also, the story follows a valorous and romantic hero!” he shares. Interweaving the classical and folk art forms with contemporary music, the dance drama follows the story of a young hero from birth to adventurous childhood to finding love, and how in the course of life, he must choose between duty and love — a journey to hero-hood revealing the relevance of Kural at every stage.

The script took around two years to write and it wasn’t easy. “Barring a few, many of the couplets needed interpretation and simplification. And presenting the entire story in an easily comprehensible language was a challenge,” shares Rajaram, adding that he is working on translating the script into English.

The 90-minute production is choreographed and directed by versatile actor, choreographer, and filmmaker KR Swarnalakshmi. “The task given to me was to make Thirukkural more entertaining for the younger generation,” she shares. There are 23 dancers from Kalakshetra, both senior artistes and young children, in the performance. “We have taken 60 kurals followed by the meaning in the rhythmic tune. The music is a combination of classical and folk dance and drama, combined with visuals.”

Aayirathil Oruvan is set to be staged in Taipei in the coming year, under the patronage of Yu Hsi, President, World Poets Congress and the founder president of the Tamil Sangam in Taiwan.

‘Aayirathil Oruvan’ premieres today at Narada Gana Sabha, Alwarpet from 5 pm onwards. For details, call: 9380523307.