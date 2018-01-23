CHENNAI: It’s a brand new year and let’s make a resolution to follow a more holistic lifestyle for ourselves as well as our furry companions for a long, vibrant and healthy life. Let’s banish old ways and keep our minds open to previous possibilities taht may ahve seemed uniamginable.

Safe for you, unsafe for your dogs

Feed the freshest meat-based food that you can. Avoid fillers such as most grains and potatoes. Nutrition is the pre-requisite for your dog's health. Educate yourself about ‘complete and balanced’ meal supplemented by fruits and vegetables. Also do not let your own lifestyle beliefs affect the dog. Curd rice is not a food for dogs, just like milk/ rice or dal /rice. Also keep in mind that what's safe for humans is not always safe for dogs.

For example, dogs can’t have onions, raisins, grapes, dry fruits or chocolate or anything with sugar or salt. Table scraps and human foods are a big ‘No’. Rawhide bones or treats bought from stores are harmful. Switch over to real bones and make healthy snacks and treats yourself. If time does not permit, there are many ventures providing homemade snacks and treats and even meals for dogs in Bengaluru and all other major cities.

Don’t get your dogs addicted to drugs

Minimise drug use, like anti-biotic and steroid based medications. Explore alternative medicines like homeopathic treatment to safely and gently stimulate natural healing. Keep an open mind in order to find the best ways to care for your pet. Learn to recognise the early warning signs of disease. Never neglect symptoms. Prevent parasites such as ticks and fleas. It’s best to prevent these parasites if you can, rather than trying to treat them after your dog gets affected.

Regular or daily grooming or putting a tick collar on your dog will help prevent ticks and fleas. Some people use essential oils to help repel parasites. Lemon eucalyptus can help repel mosquitoes. Lavender can have a calming effect on dogs. Aloe Vera gel, for instance, can be used on dogs to help with minor cuts or burns. However, it shouldn't be ingested by dogs.

Homeopathic Bach flower remedy does wonders for soothing and calming a dog. Tea tree oil can help in keeping fleas away so does a mix of coconut oil and camphor. For skin problems, fish oil may be beneficial, and vitamins C and E may help reduce inflammations. Massage can be another option in place of or as a supplement to conventional treatment. It can help with mobility issues if your dog has swelling or suffers from arthritis. It can also help reduce anxiety in overly anxious dogs. But conventional medicine be ignored. Not all issues can be treated by alternative medicines and everything should be undertaken under proper medical guidance.

Mark you calendar for vet visits

Regular vet visits are necessary. Don’t ignore any symptoms however minor. Especially for your older dogs, it’s necessary that you do annual check-up as a preventive action. Also, if your dog is in obvious distress, such as having non-stop vomiting or breathing problems, a vet needs to see it. Constant whimpering or whining is also an indication your dog may need to see a vet. Add supplements if your dog is unhealthy but only under vet’s supervision and when necessary.

Detergents can irritate dogs’ skin

Try to avoid environmental toxins. Use safer (and “green”) cleaning products. Actively try to move over to natural or herbal cleaning agents like bio enzymes for cleaning your house. Sometimes a minor thing like a cleaning detergent or air-spray can cause harm to your pet leading to allergies and skin rashes.

Socialising is important for pets too

Minimise emotional and environmental stress. Never scream at or leave your pet alone for long periods. Interact and mentally stimulate your pet as often as possible. Enrich his environment by providing stimulating toys. Make him a part of your family because pets, especially dogs, crave for human attention and company. Take him to pet events or day board him so that he socialises with other dogs and humans.

Dogs need to work out every day

Just like you, your dog also needs plenty of exercise to stay healthy with say daily walks. Swimming is great way of keeping your pet healthy and happy. Every pet needs enough physical and mental stimulation, lack of which will result in an unhappy pet with behavioural issues. When you walk your pets, devote that time to him. If we want a holistic care for your pets, we should start by making sure that they have a healthy lifestyle.