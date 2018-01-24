CHENNAI: Stylish clothes, perfectly made hair and makeup, and killer heels on the mile-long legs…behind-the-scenes in the world of fashion looks nothing like the glamour we are used to seeing! CE meets a few models — professional and newbies, who take us through the problems in the modelling industry like pay disparity between male and female models, financial instability, lack of job security, health issues and mental stress.

“The demand and pay for male models are very less. But the effort, time and money spent are the same as female models,” rues Kavin Prasath, a model-cum-tech support engineer. Supporting his claim is Gayathri Reddy, who was one among the top 10 models in Ms India 2017 says, “Yes, in our industry, female models are paid more than the male models. No one knows why.”

This in turn leads to financial instability. “Some days we will have a lot of shoots/ shows to attend and the rest are dull. We have to keep doing something, even if it pays less,” says Kavin. Does that mean they do not have job security? “We are basically ‘beautiful hangers’ to exhibit a designer’s creation. When that’s done, nothing much is expected of us,” says a model anonymously.

Most models juggle two or more jobs to make ends meet. “I am a mother of two, model, VJ, RJ, belly dancer/ teacher and also a Kuchipudi dancer. I keep learning new skills to stay in the field,” says Jane.

Adds Gayathri, “I will model as long as I get offers. Once I stop getting calls for shows or shoots, I will choose a different career.”

Modelling takes a lot of energy, physically and mentally. One needs to look fresh all the time. “Some fashion shows go on for eight hours at a stretch,” says Akshaya Gopal, an upcoming model. Even during outdoor shoots, the models will have to take care of their hair and skin. “I eat a lot of fruits rich in antioxidants and water to keep my skin fresh. If I don’t follow my beauty regime, it stresses me out and it reflects on my skin,” says Tanuja Madhurapantula, another upcoming model.

While they get to wear all kinds of dresses, not all the models are comfortable. Neither are their friends and families. “My family and friends weren’t happy when I had to wear a bikini for Miss India pageant but I had to,” says Gayathri.

They have all learnt to turn a deaf ear and are expected to be ready to do anything to become successful. “We also undergo ‘casting couch’, where we are asked to ‘adjust’ with the client. I have undergone such a situation,” shares Tanuja.

For upcoming models

Follow the 3Ds: discipline, dedication and dieting

Don’t skip food; starving doesn’t make one look good

Learn new things to stay mentally agile & physically fit

80% dieting and 20% exercise gives the best result

Do power-lifting for a flater tummy

Consume carbohydrates in the morning and proteins in the evening

Attitude is required on the ramp, not off it