CHENNAI: Ashwin Somasundaram is true-blue Chennaite, having lived here his entire life. The marketing professional loves conversations and coffee, and is the founder of Convo@C20 cafe, Adyar, which promotes the disuse of technology within its premises.

So, what is your Chennai connect?

I was born and brought up here, still stay here and will die here...

One thing about namma ooru that you fancy?

The brotherhood among the people of Chennai is something that you don’t find elsewhere.

A Chennai-based celeb or any personality whom you would like to date or go out with.

Shruthi Hassan.

Ashwin Somasundaram, founder,

Convo@C20 Cafe

Three things here that can’t be found in any part of the world?

Marina Beach, chicken fried rice, ECR Drive, Triplicane biriyani.

Your favourite hangout spot?

Besant Nagar Beach, without a doubt!

Three stereotypes about the city and the people that make you roll your eyeballs.

That we eat only Idly sambar, we smear the vibudhi pattai and that we only wear the lungi...

Where would you take a person who is new to the city? Why?

Surely Bessie... You get both the taste of Chennai and also other classy joints.

One part of the city or a specific area that you want to explore?

I really want to find where this Oragadam is.

What would you do to prove someone that you are a true Chennai-vasi?

I would take them for a drive in Sowcarpet.

A Tamil movie dialogue which describes Chennai?

Sorgame endralum adhu nama oora pola varuma describes Chennai like no other movie dialogue!

Two things from chennai that you would take to any place you travel.

The love and attitude of the people here are second to none!

Describe the city in your own words and style!

Chennai is the place where bullock carts block the way of Ferrari. We might end up going home at 2 am from a pub but still go to temple at 4 am for Vaikunda Ekadasi.