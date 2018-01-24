CHENNAI: A Chennai-based firm’s managing director has been arrested by the Central Excise Commissionerate for alleged evasion of Rs 7.38 crore service tax after collecting the same from service receivers.

D Mathew of Tech Sharp Engineers, a provider of erection, commissioning and installation services, was arrested after he failed to deposit Rs 7.38 crore service tax from one of the main service receivers into the government account.

The sum was for the period from April 2016 to June 2017, an official release said. The Headquarters Preventive Unit of Chennai North GST and Central Excise Commissionerate officers arrested Mathew for violation of various provisions of the Finance Act and CGST Act. Mathew was produced before the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, Economic Offences-II, Egmore (Allikulam), who remanded him to judicial custody till February 2.

