‘Sri Thyagarajar’, a play by United Visuals and directed by TV Varadharajen, will be staged for the 111th time. Following the life of one of the trinities of Carnatic music, it also includes many mythological episodes.

CHENNAI: A saint, a music composer, aa singer and one among the Trinity of modern Carnatic music, the works of Thyagaraja have been rendered, explored, discussed, analysed and debated several times. But, here’s a musical drama that traces the life of the prolific composer. United Visuals will be staging ‘Sri Thyagarajar’, a musical drama on January 26, as part of ‘Thai Thiruvizha’, hosted by Lasya — the cultural hub. TV Varadharajen, director-cum-actor, talks to us about the play which is packed with vignettes from the composer’s life.

TV Varadharajen as Thyagaraja

“It was VSV (V Srinivasan) who first suggested the idea of directing the play based on Thyagaraja’s life to me. I was initially apprehensive as I had done only social family comedy dramas until then. But, after I read his book about the saint, I was able to identify and relate to a dramatic element in it. There was a lot of drama — between the two brothers, and the family and even reminded me of a few old classic movies,” narrates Varadharajen, who plays the part of Thyagaraja.

The play was first inaugurated on December 1, 2015, which was followed by heavy rains and massive flooding in the city. “We stopped the staging for about three weeks and resumed it after the situation had settled down. We have been touring across the country and the world now, taking the play to different people,” he shares.

From scenes in the script that include Rama, Sita, Lakshmana and Hanuman visiting Thyagaraja in disguise to performance of ‘Dolotsavam’ by the saint, the musical drama will highlight it all. “It took almost two years for us to complete work for the play. I have to credit my late father for helping me in understanding the character. He was 95 when he passed away but, he showed the same devotion to Rama. I was able to imbibe how devoted he was despite being old and reflect that when I played the character,” he says.

With the running theme in many songs of the composer is his devotion to Rama, Varadarajen says it took a lot of homework to sync and act on stage. “Playing his character has been challenging. He is not a person any of us have seen...so, I had to imbibe his character by listening to several Harikathas and namasankeerthanams. I had a make-up test done and even reduced a few kilos to suit the role. With music by Bombay Jayashri, I had to do justice to it by being the face on stage. We have been receiving great response from the audience and it’s gratifying,” he shares.

The play, which is woven with scripts, songs and kritis for every situation is striding towards its 125th show. Ecstatic about the feat, TVV adds, “In 22 months, the show has crossed 100 shows. The performance on Friday will be our 111th show and we are also taking it to other cities in the coming months.”



‘Sri Thyagarajar’ will be staged on January 26 at Lasya — the cultural hub, Thoraipakkam, from

6 pm onwards. For details, call: 9787574158