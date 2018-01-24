CHENNAI: A recent study stated that the use of a trained dog is a fast, accurate and non-invasive method, and a conservation detection dog can locate new populations and confirm the presence of the target species. Taking a step towards training dogs at basic and advanced levels is Progressive Dog Training and Boarding School, Hayathnagar, Hyderbad, started by the couple, Chandra Shekar (33) and Priyanka Nair (27). The couple first met at a dog show, and turned their love for dogs into a full-time career when they realised the importance of training dogs.

The training and boarding school’s team consists of Chandra, Priyanka and eight trainers along with a senior trainer. All verticals of training including pet dog training, advanced training, personal protection training, police dog training, assault training and training for detection, explosions and narcotics are provided to all breeds of dogs here. “We have the only swimming pool for dogs in the city along with an agility course, grooming facility and boarding care,” says Chandra. The couple shelled out almost `25 lakh for the construction of the facility.

The dogs are trained based on the four quadrants of operational conditioning- positive reinforcement, negative reinforcement, positive punishment and negative punishment that are the consequences of what the dog is being taught. Backed by scientific research on pavlovian conditioning, dogs are communicated through various methods among which, luring is a commonly applied technique. A dog’s behavior is shaped using rewards like treats. “As a behaviourist, I understand that every dog is an individual and while explaining a dog the human’s expectations, a trainer must be careful about rewarding the dog and not bribing him/her,” says the certified dog trainer.

Chandra claims that Cesar, his Belgian Malanois, is the first working titled dog in India that tracks missing people and articles and is also certified by the Protection Sports Association. “We want to progress continuously by bringing in newer facilities and learning from different trainers through research and improvisation,” says Chandra who plans on constructing an amusement park for dogs soon.

