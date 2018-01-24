CHENNAI: Hundreds thronged Mata Amritanandamayi Math in the city on Tuesday, as its Guru visited the ashram for the 28th anniversary celebrations of Brahmastanam temple at the math.

Satguru Sri Mata Amritanandamayi Devi, called “Amma” by her followers, is on a two-week tour in Tamil Nadu, as part of which she met her devotees in Chennai on Tuesday. She would be in the city on Wednesday also.

“When we look at the modern world, the message we receive is: live only for yourself. On the other hand, when we look at nature, the message is: live in harmony”, she said speaking to her devotees on Tuesday.

She counselled devotees on various emotional hurdles they faced in everyday life. She spoke of the importance of ridding oneself of alcoholism and smoking. Recalling anecdotes from her own life, she explained how kindness will bring inner peace.

Dressed in the ashram’s signature look, a simple white saree with a coin size ash mark on her forehead, 81-year-old Varalakshmi Harinathan, a devotee, said, “It was a blessing to see Amma here. I haven’t been able to travel due to age and illness and I got a chance to see her in my own city.”

Among hundreds of followers, were several foreigners dressed like any other South Indian on the street. “I started listening to Amma’s Satsang when I was going through a bad divorce. I found complete peace and decided to move to India to stay in the ashram,” said F Annie, who has lived in India for the last two years. School children from Amritavidhyalaya and volunteers distributed water and refreshments to all devotees.

The programme in the city, will include satsang, bhajan, guided meditation and darshan starting at 11 am. Meditation, special poojas and homams starts from 6 am onwards. Annadanam is being served for all devotees.

Several dignitaries, including Venkat Reddy, GST commissioner and Karuna Sagar, ADGP, Homeguards, were among those present at the event.