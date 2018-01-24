CHENNAI: Every canvas of artist Chandra Morkonda’s recent series ‘Kalpavriksha: Vahana’ features an animal or a bird, symbolising the Vahana (mount) of the gods and goddesses. Beside the Vahana, the Kalpavriksha — a wish-fulfilling divine tree in Hindu mythology, stands tall. As a spectrum of vibrant colours — from cool blue, raging red, flaming yellow and orange to a tinge of green burst from the canvas, the artist walks us through the exhibition at Forum Art Gallery.

“I have always been fascinated by the imagery in temples, especially in my hometown Srikalahasthi, Andhra Pradesh. I imbibed what I saw — the patterns, textures and vibrant colours. This later became a feature in all my paintings,” says Chandra who grew up in a family of weavers.

Surrounded by temples and ancient sculptures, his inquisitive nature led him to find out more about the story behind these images. The artist began painting when he was in Class 7 and decided to pursue it seriously. “I did BFA and MFA, where I gained a lot of experience. But, over the years I observed that I was drawn more to the combination of colours used by weavers and collated art works from stories I had heard. I’d still remember all the stories that my mother used to narrate,” recalls Chandra who is a fan of artist SH Raza.

Gajendra, the mount of Maha Lakshmi, Garuda (Vishnu) and Nandi (Shiva), reside as textured forms in his paintings, beside the Kalpavriksha. “My earlier works were about the gods and goddesses - Vishnu, Lakshmi, Kamadhenu, Buddha and Shiva. This time, I wanted to focus on the different Vahanas and began work almost a year back. It has been a process of self exploration.”

His identity he says are the colours he uses and his tribal art inspired techniques and style. “I love everything Indian. I don’t use a lot of pale colours. I stick to vibrant colours, and the textures are inspired from different tribal arts and crafts. They are also reflections of my memories of watching my parents weave,” he says.

The Kalpavriksha began with the sheer thought of protecting the trees but, it evolved to be one of the most important series in his life. Retrospecting, he says, “I wanted to create awareness about the environment and its preservation. But, I have had a wonderful childhood surrounded by such beautiful tradition. It all came back to me and I am glad it did in the form of art. I have been receiving appreciation for my works and will do more!” he adds.