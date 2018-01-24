CHENNAI: As a kid, I’d always hang around in the kitchen watching my mother cook, instead of playing with friends. Though I pursued humanities, I soon realised that it was not the right path and did PGDM in food production. After my course, I worked in Chennai for six months before I flew to USA, where I worked for two years and then moved to Mauritius. A year later, I moved to France and then to Dubai, before moving back to Chennai a couple of months back.

My speciality is continental cuisine, thanks to my experience in USA. Compared to other cuisines, I feel that continental is more appealing to put on a plate and has so many varieties — French, Italian, Spanish…it’s basically European style cooking. The first dish I cooked in my career was Japchae, a Korean stir-fried glass noodles.

Each cuisine differs from the other in terms of ingredients used and the method of cooking. For instance, the Dutch prefer to have slow cooked food, whereas French like it baked. So they will have the option of cooking meat or fish in three ways — well done, medium and rare. The elderly prefer rare (uncooked), because cooked food will take time to digest. I personally love to work with fish and other sea food, there is so much variety and it can be done so easily and in less time.

One thing that is interesting in continental cuisine is the spread of flavours. When it comes to the meat, most don’t prefer to have a burst of flavours. For example, salmon and tuna have their own flavour, so usually it is just cooked with a pinch of salt and pepper. Mexican also comes under continental but they use a lot of different chillies which are grown in their region. They have almost 200 varieties of chillies/peppers — jalapenos, cascabels, haberno, poblano, morita, and so on. And each differs in intensity of heat. Mexican is the spiciest of all continental cuisines. Though they have so many differences in flavours and the cooking technique, the one thing that connects them is the meat. And the most preferred meat is beef across the continent.

Again, coming to the quantity of food, people usually talk about how the French consume lesser quantity of everything, but honestly it’s not less quantity, it is equal quantities of everything. For instance, in French cuisine, we make something called Foie gras, it is goose liver. So the goose is overfed and not allowed to move (this is against many animal associations), but it’s a delicacy for the French. Because, it is a small quantity and when grilled, all the fat comes down, and the dish is a lot of fat and protein. It is served with cranberry sauce and spice bread (cinnamon and clove). So whatever the French eat is a balanced diet — starch, protein, fat, minerals and they eat salads for antioxidants.

Currently, at the restaurant we keep experimenting with different ingredients to create newer dishes. From Monday to Thursday, we experiment, and Friday to Sunday we implement it. In fact, I was just trying out gluten-free bread in the kitchen.

Cream of broccoli

Unsalted butter: 1/4 cup

Medium onion, diced: 1

All-purpose flour: 1/4 cup

Broccoli, cut into florets, stems peeled and chopped: 1 pound

Heavy cream: 1/4 cup

Full cream milk: 1/2 cup

Coarse salt and ground

Directions

In a medium pot, melt butter over medium flame. Add onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, for eight minutes. Add flour and cook, stirring, until combined for one minute. While whisking constantly, add one cup water and bring to a boil over high flame. Simmer the heat while whisking occasionally for 10 minutes.

Now add broccoli and cook until it becomes tender. Transfer mixture to a large bowl. In batches, fill a blender halfway with mixture and puree until smooth; to allow heat to escape, remove cap from hole in lid, cover lid with a dish towel, and hold down firmly while blending. Return soup to pot as puree. Add cream and heat over medium until warmed through. Season with salt and pepper. Meanwhile make a roux with butter and flour add to the boiling mixture make it creamy.

Veg tagine

Tomato purée: 1 1/2 cup

Carrot: 1/4 cup

Broccoli: 1/4 cup

Beans: 1/4 cup

Potato: 1/4 cup

Olives kalamata: 1/6 cup

Prunes: 1/6 cup

Coriander powder: 1tsp

Paprika: 1 tsp

Oregano: a sprig

Thyme: a sprig

Basil: few leaves (chopped)

Turmeric: 1/4 tsp

Cumin: 2 tsp

Olive oil: 4tsp

Coarse salt and ground

Directions

Heat oil in a pan and toss the herbs in to get the flavours induce with the oil. Then add the olives, meanwhile cook the above mentioned veggies partially in a separate pot. Stir the veggies in tomato purée and all ground spices. Now add vegetable broth or water to cook with and season with salt. Let it simmer for 15 minutes. Garnish with basil.

For Cous cous

Cous Cous: 1 Cup

Turmeric: 1/2 Tsp

Olive Oil: 1 Tbsp

Toss all the ingredients together. Boil 1 cup of water and add to the mixture. Cover with aluminum foil and let it sit for three minutes. Serve hot with steaming tagine.