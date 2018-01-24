CHENNAI: Serendipity and immense talent has made Aditi Ramesh one of the fastest rising stars in the Indie music circuit. In just under 10 months, she rose from singing for small house gigs to touring her fast-selling debut EP across India, to phenomenal reviews.

Fashioning simple sarees and large bindi sometimes, her fashion and music style takes a unique turn. Her music is those rare kinds you can’t really categorise under one genre; jazz, blues, soul, folk, R&B, and western classical, seamlessly woven where you won’t know where one begins and the other ends. “I like to explore the common space between genres where I can fuse them in the most natural way,” says the singer who is also known as a master of improv. “I like to get suggestions from the audience and make up songs with funny lyrics on the spot.”

Juggling between house concerts, gigs at studios and several major performances across metros in India, it’s hard to believe that the 27-year-old was a lawyer just a year ago. Quitting a three-year career as a lawyer in one of the biggest law firms in Mumbai in December 2016, she began her musical journey three months later. She is part of three bands — a trio band with a bassist and drummer; Jazztronaut, a jazz fusion band and an all-women band called Ladies Compartment.

“I’m always up for collaborating with new people, that’s how you grow as a musician!” she says, and her adventurous streak has taken her across some of the best music venues across India, including the Bacardi NH7 Weekender last year in Pune.

How does she maintain her voice despite the stress? “I drink a lot of hot water, and lead a very sober lifestyle! I also cook my own food. In fact, I love cooking South Indian food so much, I’m thinking of doing something with music and food soon,” she says, adding that she has a song called ‘Curd Rice’, in which she has analogised curd rice to songwriting. “I feel songwriting and composing is simple and from the heart, just like curd rice, and everyone loves it precisely for that!”

Touring her latest EP, Autocorrect, she is bringing to Chennai a mix of her originals from her EP and some covers and improvs of course. “I love playing in cozy venues like The Grid because people come just to listen,” she smiles.

Listen to Aditi Ramesh’s tunes at The Grid on January 26 from

8 pm onwards. For details, visit her FB page Aditi Ramesh