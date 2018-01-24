This week, perhaps I could share stories about how jet-lagged I am from flying in from Paris because (obviously) I had front row seats for all the Spring/Summer shows. I’d even tell you guys about all the champagne I sipped on and the gorgeous Tony Ward dresses I pranced around in. Sigh, how I wish. I’ll come clean— I was never at any Paris Fashion Week and spent the weekend cuddling my computer, swiping through all the show photos on my phone. For me, this is glamorous and I suppose this is just where I am in my life.

Oh well. As you can probably tell — everything is still mostly the same, except for a few new additions to my ever-expanding lipstick collection. You see, I try not to be further than four feet away from a lipstick at any given point. I had also been eyeing the Givenchy Lunar New Year limited edition for a little while. Turns out they’re more like overpriced pale lip balms. These were given an honourable mention only because they look hot in the packaging. Unrelated: I have also been strongly considering giving up my credit card for Lent.

Moving on. I usually stick with nudes, plums and browns; but randomly picked up a shocking charcoal black lipstick from NYX the other day. I was so fascinated by it, that I busted the package open and slathered it on myself within five minutes. My elbows are huddled in as I type this: a journalistic expose; if you may. Pixie Investigates: Do Guys Like Black Lipstick? Also, Do We Care?

I even thought I was pulling it off rather well — and didn’t quite care for the fact that I was wearing intense raven coloured lips when I met a few guy friends of mine for drinks later. Needless to say, the jokes started immediately. Chatter about how they “didn’t get it”; references to Weddnesday Addams, David Bowie and unconcerned questions about self harm. Not to mention a few questions about what “fun drugs” I was on. Special shoutout to another especially eloquent man on Reddit who said, “If I notice that you’re wearing makeup, you’re doing it wrong.”

Oh really, DrunkGreyhound? Please, tell me more about what my face should and shouldn’t do. It is a pity that this still needs to be said: but we do not exist for you, or your opinion. It’s hardly surprising that the internet is flooding with silly ‘trends men hate’ articles. Maybe we should all just cut to the chase and be naked all the time — because the list of offensive clothes, colours and accessories seem to include just about everything.

The only piece of information that really matters, and that I would like to share with you — is that dark lips most definitely make you look paler. Make bronzer your best friend. Also, I learnt that kohl coloured lips are a lot like that clingy ex-boyfriend of yours… Hard to get rid off, and likely to leave a stain. Pro tip: if anybody tells you that your lipstick is too dark, eat them too. Happy vamping!

Saumya Chawla

@pixie.secrets

The writer loves to over-share, drink wine & watch period dramas