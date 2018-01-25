CHENNAI: A drug addict, who had earlier murdered his father and got his mother hushing up the crime, killed her in the next five days as she refused to part with money and to get him married for the third time.

Police said 32-year-old Murugan, a divorcee, from Naravarikuppam in Red Hills, murdered his father Venu (83) by strangling him after he refused to give him money and get him married for the third time. The family hushed up the murder and claimed it to be a natural death.

Murugan’s mother Lakshmi (74) feared that Murugan, the youngest of the three siblings, would end up in jail and so hushed up the murder. Venu was cremated on January 19.

After his father’s death, Murugan rarely visited his house and on Tuesday evening when he came home, a heated argument broke out between him and Lakshmi, police inspector Surendar said. “During the argument, Murugan slit his mother’s throat,” he added.

His elder brother Kumar, who lives with his family in a nearby, house found his mother in a pool of blood on Wednesday morning.

Police arrested Murugan, who was found in the TASMAC shop at the Sholavaram Tollgate.

A formal complaint from the VAO was registered and Murugan remanded in judicial custody.

Murugan, claimed to be a porn and drug addict, is a divorcee as two of his marriages ended in failure.