CHENNAI: Just as too many cooks spoil the broth, way too many comedians on the stage can become a mess. Hence, Bhargav Ramakrishnan (aka Baggy) came up with the idea of collaborating three actors and two standup comedians to entertain the audience with one-of-its-kind comic improv show, where they’ll make jokes on the spot.

In theatre, ‘Improvisational’ plays or improvs are the ‘warm up’ sessions before the rehearsals or the actual play. Now, imagine an improv session in front of a room full of audience. It’s not as lethargic as it sounds...but effortlessly funny. The idea is new but the technique used is pretty old. CE talks to the actors/standup comedians who are all set to make you ROFL.

Shravan Ramakrishnan

Synergy between the actors is mandatory even during our rehearsals. As brothers, Baggy and I have very supportive parents. In fact, these days they are cautious about what they say; they feel it might be included in the show. (laughs)

Bhargav Ramakrishnan

I have always been inclined towards pulling people’s legs and sarcasm comes naturally to me. My upbringing and exposure helps me connect with people and helps me frame my jokes. There is a necessity of having a political opinion and being outrageously vocal about it through jokes. I prefer keeping my punch lines and retorts to Tamil language. I would say that the ground rule to an improv is never say ‘no’ to an idea that your fellow actor proposes. I brought all these actors together and we always needs to carry forward the performance and not correct the facts that your fellow actor establishes. I strongly believe that Chennai crowd is the best in cultural and artistic importance.

Shalini Vijayakumari

Being the only woman in the team, I need to keep challenging my own goals as it’s always tough for me to be myself on stage. And that’s why I wouldn’t want to do standup comedy, which is all about impressing the audience with who you are. However, I do have a tendency to prefer comic roles over serious characters like the household maami or the rowdy college girl and so on. If we are performing for a corporate show or a middle-class audience, they take the play on a lighter note. But regular audiences take it more seriously, or as something that affects the state of the country.

Abishek Joseph George

I joined theatre because of a heart break; acting was an outlet through which I could get over it. I got my big break in the movies with Demonte Colony (2015), which was a huge hit. I belong to a multi-lingual background, and I am trying to sustain in the industry. I like Fahadh Fasil a lot. The way he becomes the character is what I like the most...and I am a big fan. My long term goal is to win two IIFA Filmfare Awards. And I feel immensely happy whenever I say that to people.

Rahul Sridhar

I realised my worth as a performer, when my fellow comedians failed to entertain a crowd and my entry in Nivin Pauly’s Premam style garnered a huge round of applause and laughter during a show. In the mornings, I take public speaking classes and perform open-mics at night. I like to keep myself engaged, and 2018 marks my fourth year as a standup comedian. I am always conscious about encountering ‘amygdala hijack’, where your entire brain freezes and you just go blank on stage.