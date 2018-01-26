About 10 feet long stretch of Anna Salai road caved in where underground metro construction was underway (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)

CHENNAI: A section of road at the arterial Anna Salai near a Metro Rail work site caved in today, officials said.

However, there was no casualty or damage to property, they said. Restoration work was on.

Following the incident, vehicular traffic was regulated for a while and some diversions effected.

A similar incident had happened in Anna Salai last year, when a section of the road suddenly caved in near the site of an underground tunnelling for the Metro Rail.

Chennai: About 10 feet long stretch of Anna Salai road caved in where underground metro construction was underway; Chennai Metro Rail MD says 'reason behind the incident can only be determined after examination' #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/a4pB6tdgWY — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2018

The passengers of a bus evacuated the vehicle after the driver raised an alarm and a car's occupant jumped out after the earth started buckling in then.