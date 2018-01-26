Chennai police seize Five pistols, fake notes worth Rs four lakhs
By PTI | Published: 26th January 2018
Last Updated: 26th January 2018
CHENNAI: Five pistols and fake Indian currency notes with a total face value of around Rs four lakh were today seized and two persons arrested in this connection.
A police official said some bullets were also recovered from the duo here.
The notes were mainly in the denomination of Rs 2000.
The two were suspected to have secured the weapons and the fake currency from some other state, police said but did not elaborate.