CHENNAI: A lmost everybody enjoys music these days, but how many people can claim to be hardcore fans of retro Jazz, which was a rage among music lovers in the late 19th century? The band ‘Jazz scenes with Aashiqe and Harini’ is all set to revive this age-old western music with their upcoming performance at Phoenix Marketcity on January 28.

The duo met through a mutual friend, and their love for retro music prompted them to start a band. ”I am a trained Carnatic singer but I always felt more connected to contemporary pop. During my college days, I took a liking to jazz and blues, and gave a lot of performances,” says Harini, who is the vocal artiste among the duo. While she has performed with several bands, the Universe conspired to fulfill her desire to sing alongside a jazz musician. She met Aashiqe, a 21-year-old guitarist.

Harini inherits her love for jazz from her mother, who has a keen ear for this genre of music. In Aashiqe’s case, listening to jazz being played in background scores of movies led him to pursue it. “Two of my teachers, who taught me to play the guitar, shaped my interest in music,” says Aashiqe. The duo also produces video content for songs that they perform, which is made, mixed and edited by Harini’s husband Siddharth, who is the band’s drummer.

By profession, Harini is a dental practitioner, and Aashiqe is an engineering graduate. This two-team band plans to come up with more intricate compositions of their own. “Jazz is not very relevant today, but we believe it is unique and its authenticity, rhythm, and flow has to be kept alive at least for the loyalists of this genre,” shares Harini. Aashiqe’s dream is to perform for A R Rahman.

The duo will be performing around 20 songs for the upcoming event that is being organised by Exodus. Boja, a bass player is also part of the band, which will also play a few rock music numbers to ensure a crowd-pulling performance.

Catch them live at Phoenix

MarketCity on January 28 from 7 pm. For details call: 9600077429