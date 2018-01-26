CHENNAI: Be it strumming the guitar strings, playing a note on his flute, or getting the rhythm right on his Cajon, he can do it all. Hailing from a family of music lovers, it did not take Ragavan Manian long to set foot into music.

A disciple of the late legendary musician M Balamuralikrishna, the city-based musician and educator, will perform at Unstage by Red Bindu Project. He talks to CE about his guru, shifting genres and playing different instruments.



Ragavan Manian at a concert

and playing a flute

Your musical journey began very early, but soon you ventured into a different field. How was the change?

I come from a family of music and art lovers, but I am the first performer. Though, initially I would trouble my parents with practice and going to classes, by Class 9 I realised that I had a flair for music and that it made others happy. I began performing early but then took up academics, and I gave up music. But luckily for me, those first 10 years of training was encouraging. Hence, it was easier for me to pick up from where I left off.



How was training under Balamuralikrishna like?

I trained under Pallavi T Narasimhachari and Tenkasi P Rajammal among others, before joining my guru. I was just 11 when I first met him. He was nothing like other gurus I had. His approach towards teaching music was so different, especially when he taught children. You would never hear a harsh word from him, and he would always be calm. He would teach the nuances of the ragam and thalam, after which he would give you the freedom to explore music. He has not only shaped me as a musician, but also as an educator.



Learning to play close to 10 different instruments must have been quite challenging...

If you look at the broad classification of musical instruments, there are strings, wind instruments, percussion and keys. I can play the violin, guitar, and I am sure if I try I can play the cello; I play the concerto flute, Indian flute, saxophone, clarinet, blues harp, morsing, kanjira and have been working on Cajon, among others. There is always a degree to how well you play it. I would definitely volunteer to perform a whole concert with a flute, but maybe not on other instruments. I can hold a note; I can accompany somebody, but not be a soloist. The more number of instruments I learnt, the more I understood the grammar of the music (smiles).



You have learnt Carnatic, Hindustani, blues and jazz. Did you find any similarities between them?

Classical music helps you understand other forms better, but honestly there are not many similarities. The theory of western classical music cannot be compared to theory of our ragams and thalams. Hindustani music comes from the same DNA of ragams, thalams and saptaswara but the moment you start performing they are as different as night and day. In Hindustani, you have to sing a night raga at night and morning raga in the day. They are like learning different languages, but you should know where and how to differentiate.



Apart from music, you are passionate about technology. How do you combine both?

My views on combining the two are mixed, though it has been helping me. For instance, when mics were invented, many weren’t happy with the way acoustics were changed. Even today I would love to attend a concert where there are no mics; the acoustics of the place is different. But music brings change...it acts as technology in itself and combining that with the advances has helped me explore more of it.