Can the mind free itself from the habits it has cultivated, from certain opinions, judgments, attitudes, and values? Which means, can the mind be free of thought? If this is not completely understood, then the next thing which I am going to talk about will have no meaning.

We say we will not kill — we will not go to Vietnam or some other place to kill, but we do not mind killing animals. If you yourself had to kill the animal which you eat, and saw the ugliness of it, would you eat that animal? I doubt it very much. But you do not mind the butcher killing it for you to eat; in that, there is a great deal of hypocrisy.

So one asks not only what love is, but also what is compassion. In the Christian culture, the animals have no soul, they are put on earth by God for you to eat; that is the Christian conditioning. In certain parts of India to kill is wrong, whether to kill a fly, an animal or anything else. So they do not kill the least thing, they go to the extreme of exaggeration; again, that is their conditioning. And there are people who support antivivisection, yet wear marvellous furs: such hypocrisy goes on.

What does it mean to be compassionate? Not merely verbally, but actually to be compassionate? Is compassion a matter of habit, of thought, a matter of the mechanical repetition of being kind, polite, gentle, tender? Can the mind which is caught in the activity of thought with its conditioning, its mechanical repetition, be compassionate at all? It can talk about it, it can encourage social reform, be kind to the poor heathen and so on; but is that compassion? When thought dictates when thought is active, can there be any place for compassion? Compassion is action without motive, without self-interest, without any sense of fear, without any sense of pleasure.