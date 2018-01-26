CHENNAI: Started by a couple of photo enthusiasts in 2009 the Chennai Weekend Clickers has over 100 active members, and 14,000 on their Facebook group. They host an annual exhibition every year, thus helping photographers realise their dream of showcasing their work to the public. “We are a self-sustained group with no sponsorships. It’s pure passion, and nothing else, which motivates us,” shares Vilvesh Swaminathan, a member of the CWC.

Following their streak, the CWC inaugurated their eighth exhibition recently, and it is their biggest yet. Over 150 photos taken by 60 photographers are displayed at the Lalit Kala Akademi. “From the first exhibition which was for just two days, to a weeklong exhibition, we have come a long way,” Vilvesh adds.

The photographs are categorised into five — Showcase, Open, Group, Solo and Instafest. The Showcase category is for those who have joined the CWC recently. The Open category was included to encourage non-CWC members from all across India to submit their frames, from which the best are displayed. The Group category began last year, and has a particular theme of photographs taken by a group of three or four CWC members when they go on their photo walks or travels. ‘Questions to God’ showcases devotion, ‘Neithal’ involves the sea and another collection is from Raghurajpur, a heritage crafts village in Puri, (Odisha) known for Pattachitra painters.

Debuting this time is the Solo category, which displays an entire documentary or photojournalism series — 10-12 photos that tell a story. Some of them are Kattaikoothu — a behind-the-scenes photo series of the folk dance, by Vivek Gnanasekaran, and 22 ounces, a series on horses by Hrishikesh.

Instafest is where people who registered for this had to take a 30-day photography challenge and post a series of 30 images, one each day, based on a particular theme. “This was praised by KV Anand, who inaugurated last year’s session. The idea was to encourage people to take photos daily,” he says.

One board with 30 small squares of photos is a delight to see - ‘#suyambu’, a black and white series of laughing portraits of women and children by Naveen Gowtham, ‘#me’ showing shadows with different locations and objects by Nivetha Natrajan, and ‘#doodledae’ a series of photos with scribbled doodles on them by Banu Priya.

“It is surprising and pleasing to see such amazing photos, especially these innovative frames and series about ‘oil and water’ and ‘shadows’,” says Ravi Shankaran, photojournalist and cinematographer, who inaugurated the exhibition.

The exhibition is on till Jan 30.

Follow their FB page CWC. For details contact cwc8@chennaiweekendclickers.com. The CWC organises free photo walks every weekend, and also photo tours often.