CHENNAI: Much before the gaming scene saw a big boom in India in the late 2000s, Bengaluru-based 27-year-old avid gamer Hesham Zakey had a fair sense of its potential. Hesham’s passion for gaming began when he was a 12-year-old, and by 16, he was a pro. He is one of the many who has seen the market evolve, especially with prizes amounting to over `3 crore today. “I’d go to college hostels like RV College Hostel just to use people’s laptops to play games and win tournaments. I played professional Dota 1 and Dota 2 between 2006 to 2012, and travelled to many cities in the country, winning national events that had a prize money of around `15,000.”

Hesham Zakey at his console

In 2006, when gaming was still making its way into the lives of the youth, professional gaming parlours were hard to find. Hesham’s go-to gaming parlour was the Reliance-funded Zapak.com and The Edge. The parlours were cramped and there was not enough space for computers. “By parlour, I mean gaming as an experience with an ambiance, a gaming circle, and good equipment,” he says.

As a relentless entrepreneur, Hesham wanted to provide this experience to fellow gamers. He started G4L (Gamers for Life), a parlour in Bengaluru with a capacity to host about 50 to 60 events.

Soon, Hesham partnered with organisations, the biggest of which was The ROG Masters CS: DotA 2, to hold competitions with cash prizes worth `20 lakh. ‘The God of Gaming’, their earliest event hosted in Forum Mall in 2010, was one of the first gaming events held outside a gaming cafe. “But now the government has also recognised its potential and supports shows like The India Gaming Show, even though it does not offer much as prize money, or recognise gaming as a sport,” says Hesham, who spends about four to five hours every day playing games.ports something such as The India Gaming Show which is a big event. Although it does not have much in terms of prize money its a big leap in terms of recognition for the sport,” he adds.

At G4L

