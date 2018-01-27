CHENNAI:The 19-km Maduravoyal-Chennai Port elevated corridor project, which was stalled for the last five years, will be revived with the finalisation of Detailed Project Report (DPR) which is likely to be completed by April 2018, according to Chennai Port Trust Chairman P Raveendran.

Speaking after hoisting the national flag on the 69th Republic day, he said the work on the elevated four-lane corridor will resume once the revenue model is finalised by National Highways Authority of India. He said the work will resume with the revised alignment approved in May 2017 by the State government.

This comes after the project was frozen for the last five years following the State government’s objections to the alignment. This was resolved as the State opted for the suggestion where in the alignment along Cooum would have single piers at almost all places, barring a few where it will be double pier, according to NHAI sources.

Meanwhile, to ensure the project goes smoothly, there is a need to acquire 1.47 hectares of private land. The land was not acquired due to non-release of funds by the State government. As a result, compensation now has to be paid as per the new land acquisition Act, which could cost the exchequer dearly.The work is likely to start only after the 1.47 hectares are acquired and 458 commercial establishments and 7,400 slums are evicted.

Sources in NHAI said the land acquisition cost has to be borne by both the State and Chennai Port.

Besides, there is also an issue pertaining to fencing and land acquisition with regard to land belonging to Army and Navy from Periyar Bridge to Port Entry for which the clearance from Defence Ministry is required.

Meanwhile, Raveendran said the road network inside the port is being augmented through widening of existing roads to improve internal flow of traffic and ease congestion. He said that a dedicated corridor is being proposed inside the port under the Sagarmala scheme.

He also said the port is poised to improve multi-modal logistics by setting up parks at Mappedu and Jolarpet for which Shipping Ministry is commissioning the Detailed Project Reports.