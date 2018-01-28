CHENNAI: College of Engineering, Guindy’s International Techno-Management Festival Kurukshetra will begin on January 31.

The 12th edition of the four-day festival will be inaugurated by Governor Purohit. The festival, which has secured UNESCO patronage, will feature over 35 competitions from seven domains namely coding, engineering, extravaganza, management, quiz, online and robotics.

In addition to the competitions, the festival will feature more than 12 workshops where students can develop theoretical technology concepts with a hands on experience.

A wide range of inter-domain projects for tackling social and environmental issues will also be exhibited. Some highlights of this edition are Piezoelectric roads, Braille printer, Library sorting, Cardio care, Land surface temperature modelling and Single-wheeled scooter.

Kurukshetra will also feature guest lecturers like Daniel Kilov (international memory athlete), Balaji Vishwanathan (CEO of Invento Robotics), Piyush Manush (Environmental Activist and convener of Salem Citizen’s Forum), K G Arun (Associate Professor, CMI) and Bhalamurugan Sivaraman (Atomic and Molecular Physicist, PRL). This year’s edition will also include a Neon Cyclothon with over 300 cyclists.