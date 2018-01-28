CHENNAI: Planning in Tamil Nadu is set to undergo change, with German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) tying up with the State government, to help develop the State’s land use policy.

The note for cooperation, which was signed by State housing secretary and GIZ project director, land use planning, will be in place till October 2018 wherein GIZ will place a technical expert in the State planning commission office to closely coordinate with State departments, provide technical advisory and develop human capacity under the project of land use planning and management, official sources said.

Under the agreement, the State planning department will have to provide office space to the GIZ technical expert.

“GIZ will provide technical advisory to the State planning commission to develop State Land Use Policy and develop tools, instruments for land use planning and management in consultation with different planning experts and officials from the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP),” an official source said.

Sources indicated that GIZ will provide national land use policy guidelines to the State and provide the State feedback to the national level, thus serving as a bridge between the State and national-level authorities.

Also, the German agency will help prepare an integrated land use planning and management policy for Madurai-Thoothukudi Industrial Corridor Project and Madurai district.

It is learnt that GIZ will be preparing two land use applications for the State in Madurai-Thoothkudi Industrial Corridor and in Madurai district. The nodal agencies for the project are the State planning department and DTCP. Officials said under the agreement, the DTCP will share numerical and spatial maps and information database of all Town and Country Planning areas which have been declared as planning area by DTCP and information of other areas available with DTCP under ‘non plan’ areas.

It is learnt that the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (Sipcot) has floated a Special Purpose Vehicle for developing the Madurai-Thoothukudi Industrial Corridor project.

Sipcot has 19,000 acres in the districts of Ramanthapuram, Pudukottai, Dindigul, Sivaganga, Theni, Virudhnagar, Thoothukud, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari.

The core nodes of development of Madurai-Thoothkudi Industrial corridor would focus on four manufacturing and business investment regions, two manufacturing and business investment areas, one agriculture business investment region, two knowledge hubs and three special tourism investment zones.

This also comes when Tamil Nadu government is seeking consultants to prepare master plan for developing two nodes on priority basis along the Chennai-Kanniyakumari Industrial Corridor which is part of East Coast Economic Corridor (ECEC), the first coastal corridor to be implemented in India.

Official sources said the Madurai-Thoothukudi Industrial Corridor Project being planned will generate investment of about `25,000 crore and generate employment for one lakh persons.

Note of cooperation is based on agreement between the Government of India and Germany signed on Dec 31, 1971, Technical Coordination Umbrella Agreement 2013 (signed on Feb 5, 2014) and Implementation Agreement signed with Department of Land Resources, GOI, and GIZ on Oct 7, 2015

