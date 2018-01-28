Governor Banwarilal Purohit at ninth Hindu Spiritual and Service fair 2018 at Guru Nanak College in the presence of S Gurumurthy (extreme L) and R Rajalakshmi, the vice chairperson of the organising committee

CHENNAI: Governor Banwarilal Purohit visited the Hindu Spiritual Fair at Guru Nanak College here on Saturday and interacted with school kids who performed skits, songs and dances for the gathering. The fair began on January 24 in the city and is set to go on till January 29.

Themed ‘Environmental Protection Day’, the fourth day of the Fair featured 1008 school children performing ‘Ganga’ puja and ‘Earth’ puja to raise awareness about the importance of land and water to mankind’s survival.

artists performing a ‘tiger dance’ on Saturday | sunish P Surendran

According to an organiser of the Fair, environmental protection is a key value the spiritual fair aims to instill in the future generation.

“Without pure water and fertile land, human life is not possible and all our achievements will be nothing,” he said. “The puja is symbolic of mankind’s bond with nature”.

The Jeer of Emperumal Madam, Alwarthirunagari in Tuticorin district, who also visited the spiritual fair, while speaking to newspersons advocated the importance of not forgetting our roots.

“Children run after western fancies and forget our culture,” he said while emphasising the importance of understanding our past.

Governor Purohit, who visited a few stalls after interacting with students, surprised the gathering by visiting the ‘Goshala’ and gave a banana to a calf.

Standing up for ecology

The fair highlights the six themes of conserving forest and wildlife, preserving ecology, sustaining the environment, inculcating family and human values, fostering women’s honour and instilling patriotism. Last year, the fair had attracted over seven lakh visitors. Around nine curtain-raiser events were chalked for this year.