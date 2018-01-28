CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu is entering its 14th polio-free year. In a bid to keep up this record, the Tamil Nadu government is organising a polio immunisation drive on January 28 as part of the nationwide intensified pulse polio immunisation (IPPI) campaign. A total of 43,051 booths will be set up for the purpose at all primary health centres, government hospitals, integrated child development services (ICDS) centres, noon meal centres, schools and other important places.

The Health department has set up 1652 transit booths and mobile teams which will target those who are on the move and those in remote areas. These transit booths will be functioning in major bus stands, railway stations, toll plazas, check-posts and airports during the campaign days. A total of 1,000 mobile teams have been formed to administer polio drops to children living in remote and inaccessible areas.

The immunisation booths will function from 7 am to 5 pm and all children in the 0-5 age group will be given two drops of polio vaccine in the first round on January 28 and in the second round on March 11. The Ministry of Health warned that children who were immunised recently under the routine immunisation schedule and all newborn children should be given polio drops on campaign days.