CHENNAI: Udyog Utsav 2018, a one-day programme to help 1,000 girl students from corporation and government-aided schools envision their careers, was hosted as a part of Avatar Human Capital Trust’s project Puthri recently at Dr MGR Janaki College for Women. Aditi Balan, actor (of Aruvi fame) and lawyer, Soundarya Rajesh, founder and president, Avatar Group, and Jerad Anbu Kumar, GM, Cavinkare, spoke at the event. Students from Seva Samaj, Ramana Vidyalaya, Sevalaya, Tharamani Corporation School, and Lady Wellington School, among others participated.

They interacted with industry experts to know about courses, scholarships, jobs, internships, and career paths, along with the importance of self-defense and life skills in daily life. The girls enjoyed a pattimandram on Maanavigalin munnetrathikku thevai paadanoolgala, vaazhkai thirana? (For female empowerment, is it more important to be book-smart or street-smart?). A villupaatu session was also held. Sri Darshini, Thiruvanmayur Corporation School, said, “I learnt to listen better and speak bravely, and my favourite was self-defense training.”

Soundarya said they hand-hold children for a period of five years from classes 8 to 12, training them in attitude and personality building, creative and critical thinking, public speaking, inter-personal skills, analytical skills, self-evaluation and stress management. These are 30-hour short modules across 12 months. They are further mentored till they are 18 but jobs are not promised. “We aim to make them career-oriented individuals who want to pursue their dreams for their own financial security,” she said.

Volunteers and career guidance experts who have been training the girls, were present. The trainees include students pursuing social work courses, corporate employees, homemakers, work-from-home women, women on break, and retired elderly persons.