CHENNAI: Germany will roll out plans for development of Tamil Nadu as the state signed an agreement with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) to help develop the state land use policy.

This comes after the Department of Land Resources, Ministry of Rural Development, selected Tamil Nadu as a pilot state to demonstrate integrated land use planning.

Under the agreement, GIZ will place a technical expert in the state planning commission office to coordinate with state departments, provide technical advice and develop human capacity under the project, according to official sources.

The state planning department will provide office space to the GIZ expert, who will provide national land use policy guidelines to the state and provide state feedback at the national level, forming a link between the state and Centre.

The German agency will also help prepare integrated land use planning and management for the Madurai-Thoothukudi Industrial Corridor Project — which is expected to generate an investment of about `25,000 crore and employment for one lakh people — and Madurai district.

The Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) will share numerical and spatial maps and an information database of town and country planning areas, besides information on other ‘non plan’ areas. The agreement is valid till October 2018.