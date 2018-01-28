CHENNAI: Following allegations from Chennai-based NGO, Arappor Iyakkam of a ‘coal scam’ to the tune of `3,000 core, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) denied discrepancies in its procurement of coal from Indonesia.

Arappor Iyakkam had alleged that the TANGEDCO had used “a technicality” to bring about a `3000-crore loss to the State exchequer. The NGO had claimed that the TANGEDCO had floated tenders for 6000 air dried basis (ADB) coal and was procuring coal at the price of 6000 Gross As Received (GAR) coal ( a much higher grade) instead of the equivalent 5500 GMR.

This had been the basis of the NGO’s allegations.

A statement from TANGEDCO’s Director of (Power) Generation claimed that since market indices for coal were available only for 5900, 5800 and 5000 GAR and not 5500 GAR and that prices are adjusted accordingly to the 5604 GAR (6000 ADB) requirement mentioned in the tender.

“It is evident that the allegation that TANGEDCO is procuring 6000 ADB at the price of 6000 GAR is totally false,” said the statement from TANGEDCO.

However, the TANGEDCO has not specified how the price adjustment is carried out. The TANGEDCO also claimed that tests were conducted by the Central Power Research Institute on samples of the procured coal and found it was “not of lower grade”.