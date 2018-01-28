Bhavya Desai may be a Gujarati but his illustrations showcase his love for the city. Quirky in his interpretation of Chennai and its culture, every drawing narrates a different story...in detail.

CHENNAI: I got into illustration by accident,” smiles Bhavya Desai whose caricatures and cartoons have a very Chennai touch to it. The former art student who could never get his portraits right, did not take long before he realised that caricatures were his ‘thing’. “Everyone in my class was really good at realistic work. Whatever I drew would end up looking quirky,” he chuckles.

Though he created his Instagram and Facebook handle (@desaibhavya) four years back, he started printing them on products and selling them, recently. “I am a Gujarati but I was raised here. So I call myself a Chennai paiyyan,” quips Bhavya.

Coming from a family of art lovers and having a father who is an artist himself, Bhavya’s interest in drawing and doodling began when he was a kid. He studied in The School KFI (Krishnamurti Foundation India), where Bhavya says the pressure and stress on academics was less. He also did a course in animation, where he began making cartoons and caricatures.

From vendors selling fresh vegetables on a cart and a maami drawing the kolam early morning to filter kaapi and yogasanas on the beach, Bhavya’s illustrations are a peek into the early mornings of the city. “The chaos, family crowd, etc. excites me. And the tricky part is to capture all of it in a single pic.”

So, is there a particular reason behind adding so many details? “I don’t want people to just glance through my work...I want them to spend time and see all that is happening,” he smiles. He replicates the essence of the city by focussing on the lifestyle of the people who are rooted to their culture and traditions.

“I take my cycle and ride up to Mahabalipuram or some outskirts of the city, every Sunday. It is better to go by cycle because you can stop anywhere and also, traffic is not really a concern either. I go into the smallest lanes and get to know more,” he shares.

Bhavya then comes back and ideates, sketches, inks and finalises the illustrations. “I usually love to highlight characters, more than the background. So characters would be in bold (drawn with a thicker pen) and the rest like dustbins, crows, dogs, etc are drawn with a thinner pen,” he explains.

He currently prints his illustrations on coasters and will soon be introducing notebooks and other products as well. The illustrator was recently invited to do a series on the local lifestyle of Dubai by a gallery says that it is a bit of a challenge for him. “It is not as chaotic as it is here. People want the same amount of detailing and crowd, which is a challenge,” he adds.

10 years from now...

I will still be in Chennai, doing more work. I won’t leave the city until I’m bored of it. There is so much more

to see here.

A dream illustration

I’d love to illustrate on the walls and public places, and maybe in a restaurant, where a larger crowd would gather and see the work.

Time taken to finish

each piece

The more the crowd, more time it takes. The longest has been six days, but usually two-three days.

To place orders contact Bhavya Desai on his Instagram and Facebook page @desaibhavya