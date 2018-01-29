CHENNAI:Necessity is the mother of invention’ may seem like a frayed expression but not for Tina Vincent, who launched her brand ‘XXL’ in 2000. “Plus-size high fashion was unheard of back then. There were no options in designer wear for plus-size women and men. Being a plus-size woman, I took it upon myself to pioneer this revolution,” she says, adding that being plus size in India means restricting yourself to the ‘salwar kameez or sari’ bracket. “I wanted to change that. I wanted to drive home the point that western clothes or ‘sexy’ clothes can be worn by anybody. I started with this concept.”

It is no surprise then that fashion was always on her mind, since childhood. “As a kid, I did not like the dresses that were available in shops. I would buy the material and get my dress designed by the tailor exactly the way I wanted,” she shares. And now, many fashion shows and a break of five years later, Tina has opened her flagship store on Khader Nawaz Khan Road. “All the pieces in this collection were completed in just 17 days; they are all unique. In fact, I have never repeated an outfit in my life. Even if people request for similar pieces, I make sure that some detailing is completely different...even if it is just a button. I think that’s what couture is all about — unique pieces,” she says.

From exclusive wedding collection to casual wear, Tina’s designs are meant for every community. “Although we focus on fashion for plus-size women, we have also come up with a men’s collection this time. I would like to call myself ‘secular’ in every sense of the word. From North Indian to Christian and Muslim wedding wear, we have it all,” she shares.

According to Tina, the fashion scene in Chennai has come a long way. But is it unorganised when compared to cities like New Delhi and Mumbai? “I have a problem with the fact that there is no proper governing board that keeps a check on the fashion industry here. Every other day we see new designers mushrooming. I think that’s both a negative and a positive aspect. I am all for new talent, but are they qualified to do shows like this? That is the question that I am concerned about,” she elaborates.

What is special about the Tina Vincent store? “That we can get your clothes done in a jiffy! The main deal with plus-size clothes is that alteration needs to be done repeatedly and many stores may not give you same-day delivery guarantee. But we do!You can just head to our store, get a drink, listen to some live music (on weekends) and go back home with your brand-new outfit!”