CHENNAI: Members of the Chitlapakkam Residents’ Association Coordination Committee submitted a petition to Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam to address their long-standing demands.

The demands include creating a new Municipal Corporation merging all local bodies within Chennai Metropolitan Area, prevent Selaiyur water flooding Chitlapakkam, restore lakes to improve ground water resources, stop dumping of garbage and sewage into the lakes, providing underground sewage system, 30 lakh litres of drinking water, bus services to Chitlapakkam, Tamabaram-Velachery road widening, two-wheeler parking below Tambaram Sanatorium flyover, etc.