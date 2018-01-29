CHENNAI:As a five-year-old, Prerana Shrimali shared a special relationship with her ghungroos. She would wear them almost every day and practice the Kathak spin for long durations. Over the years, she has only perfected her art and routine. From learning to performing and now even teaching, Prerana says her dance journey has “been nothing short of memorable”.

CE caught up with the dancer, who will be returning to Chennai, as a part of the Virasat Festival, organised by SPIC MACAY and SRF Foundation.A native of Jaipur, Prerna, who is currently settled in New Delhi, says that back in her hometown, if one were a dancer, then learning Kathak was compulsory. “Kathak is inherent in our culture. But at first, it was just a hobby for me, and I had not thought about seriously pursuing it at that time. Nobody in the family had ever taken up dance as a profession,” she shares. While she gave several performances during her school days, she took a sabbatical from dance when she was a 15-year-old.

Later, she moved to Delhi and in 1976, she started training under her guru Kundanlal Gangani, who had earlier trained her in Jaipur.An exponent of the Jaipur gharana, Prerana says that though initially, she was unaware of different gharanas in Kathak, she studied them in depth, understanding the similarities and differences.

“There are mainly two gharanas — Lucknow and Jaipur. I have found that though the gharanas have common characteristics, the Lucknow gharana focuses more on lasya and shringar, while the Jaipur gharana emphasises more on bhakti,” she explains.

An avid reader, Prerana loves poetry and has also choreographed compositions of many poets and saints like Kabir, Meerabai, and Ghalib. Choreographing a poem, she says, is not any less challenging. “First of all, you have to understand what kind of poetry you are choosing. And when you are translating it in your mudras, you should be able to do full justice to it,” explains Prerna, who is a recipient of the 2009 Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

Prerana who had earlier performed at Krishna Gana Sabha and Music Academy is looking forward to coming back to Chennai for a performance. Will she be taking a tour of the city? “I usually never have the time to but I never miss to go see the beach.”

Prerana Shrimali will perform at the Virasat Festival 2018, organised by SPIC MACAY and SRF Foundation today from 11.45 am onwards at Dr MGR Janaki College of Arts and Science for Women, RA Puram. For details, call: 9789059024