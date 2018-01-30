CHENNAI: Fashion designer and innovator Anuj Sharma conceived a way to design clothes without seams. There are no strings attached — one fabric, and several buttons is all you need. Button Masala, as it’s called, is a Do-It-Yourself clothing design jugaad that involves no stitches, complicated design ideas and does not take much time.

Using some buttons and a rubber band, all you need to do is fold the buttons into the cloth at spaced intervals. You can even style the same outfit in various styles by simply buttoning it up differently. “Button Masala is a replacement for stitching, and is the easiest system of making clothes,” says Anuj, speaking to us ahead of his workshop in Chennai.

Anuj happened to chance upon the idea. “I once saw this guy who had buttoned his shirt wrongly, which got me thinking. I did an experiment where I stitched a lot of buttons in a grid system of two inches. Then I made a separate strap with buttonholes at the same distance as the buttons, using which I draped the fabric into clothes,” he explains. An alumnus of National Institute of Design (NID), Anuj Sharma debuted his Button Masala line at the Lakme Fashion week in 2007. Since then, the technique has evolved tremendously, replacing buttonholes with rubber bands. “Instead of stitching it on, I inserted buttons into the fabric and fixed them in place with the rubber bands,” he says. He eventually toyed with the idea of using other items like coins, cups etc instead of buttons.

As Anuj puts it, Button Masala can be used to make “anything that needs stitches....and beyond”. “Basically any fabric that needs to be stitched or folded can be made using Button Masala much more quickly,” he shares. This fashion line is also eco-friendly as the fabrics can be reused (as there are no stitches), there are no size restrictions, and there is no wastage of electricity.

Having travelled to countries like South Africa, Germany, Sweden, Bangladesh, Denmark etc, Anuj is teaching students, professionals, and rural craftsmen how to make instant clothes. “When I showcased the collection for the first time at Lakme Fashion week, I realised that people are not interested in actually trying something new,” he says, claiming that it takes all but an hour to grasp the idea and around 10 minutes to make an ensemble.

Button Masala is most definitely not an elitist idea, as Anuj has taught several rural craftsmen to make and sell clothes. He has also made raincoats for slum children, and clothes for refugees in Holland. “Even in many villages in India, I noticed the craftsmen who make fabrics are very eager to learn. It is an advantage for them because they don’t need to depend on designers but can make garments and sell it on their own!” Anuj explains, adding that he feels this technique can make improve the lives of several rural craftsmen.

Anuj believes in the larger good, and therefore he has even refrained from patenting his invention. “I believe that everything belongs to everybody, and I want everyone to make and sell their own clothes,” he laughs.

The technique

Button masala is a technique of making clothes and accessories with no stitching. One can use buttons and buttonholes or rubber bands, making it the fastest, easiest and possibly cheapest way of making clothes. The clothes can also be recycled and styled differently — since there are no stitches, the fabric is still the same.

Put them to use

Bags, shoes, curtains, cushion covers, laptop bags, dresses, tops, sarees, pants, shirts, furniture, baskets, raincoats.... anything that needs to be stitched or folded!

The workshop

Organised by Aleesha Institute of Fashion Designing, Anuj Sharma will be bringing his Button masala workshop to Chennai on February 10 in two sessions — 10 am and 2.30 pm. For details call: 9962334011.

Aleesha Institute offers a degree in fashion technology and a diploma in fashion designing. It also conducts several weekend classes and workshops. Check their Facebook page for regular updates.