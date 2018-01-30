CHENNAI: A fter five successful editions of Super Chef Chennai, the Madras Cosmopolitan Ladies Circle 38 (MCLC 38) is back with the sixth edition of the cooking contest and International Food Carnival, to be held on February 3 & 4 at The Park Hotel and Amir Mahal respectively.

The citywide cooking competition is open for amateur cooks and includes three categories — general/individual category, team category (of two) open to men, women and children aged 15 and above and the junior super chef category (children between 10 and 14). “We have a big panel of judges including The Park’s Rajesh Radhakrishnan, chef Ashutosh and his team, Vicky Ratnani, Aditya Bal, Rocky and Mayur and from Chennai, we have Mallika Badrinath,” shares Swetha Atheeshwar, chairperson-cum-organiser, MCLC 38.

Twelve finalists in each category will be put to the final test of a live cook-off, on the lines of the famous TV reality show MasterChef. “We will have a pantry and on the day of the competition, the specific theme will be announced,” she explains.

The theme of this year’s International Food Carnival, presented by The Park, is the ‘World On a Platter’, and close to 40-45 stalls serving delicacies right from the kitchens of the Arcot Nawab, Amritsari kulchas to Australia barbeque, will be set-up. “We will have a lot of biryani, Malaysian Nasi goreng and Japanese Ramen too!” she smiles.

The famous duo Rocky and Mayur of Highway on My Plate fame, will be exploring the cuisines along with the foodies in the carnival. “They will be trying food from every stall and will also be interacting with the visitors,” she adds.

Artistes from KM Music Cconservatory will be performing live. “The carnival will be an amazing place to taste samples of authentic international cuisines, soak in good music and the ambiance. We are expecting a footfall of close to 5,000 people that day,” shares Shwetha. “We’ve received a lot of support from food enthusiasts and celebrities in the city. “The proceeds will go to charity in the form of support to our beneficiaries and other health and education projects in the community’s service.”

The International Food Carnival will be held at Amir Mahal, Royapettah on Feb 3.

To register for Super Chef, visit: www.superchefchennai.com