CHENNAI: Belonging to a family of musicians Sudha V Laxmi, granddaughter of Madurai N Krishnan, started dancing at five. A disciple of renowned dancer Sudharani Raghupathy, she is also the founder-director of Shri Krishna Silambam School of Fine Arts. Sudha, a recipient of the Yuva Kala Bharathi award from Bharat Kalachar for excellence in Bharatanatyam (2017), has performed on several stages across the country and believes that as a dancer, it is important to understand the nuances of music as well, to be able to fully express oneself, while on stage.

What if god was a man? What if god was a woman?

In artforms, we usually use gender to explain episodes from the mythology. But I personally don’t see any gender when I think of god

What would your first words to god be if he/she appeared before you?

Honestly, I would be so surprised and shocked that I guess I would be searching for words to say.



If there was a dare/challenge you would like to give god ,what would it be?

I would like to challenge god to finish CA, in the first attempt.



If you had the power to grant one gift to god, what would it be?

I think the best gift I could give would be to sing him the song marugelara — it is very close to my heart.



Your most godly encounter?

When we do our chanting and namasankeertham, I have often felt this vibration and atma within me. And that I have not felt any other time.



Funniest encounter in a place of worship?

Most people who come to the temple to pray, usually come for some mental peace and calmness. So, it is really funny when these very people begin to chant and cry out their problems so loudly, that the peace of mind of others is disturbed (chuckles).



A quirky habit that you have in terms of being spiritual or a god believer?

I have a habit of chanting mantras 21 times. And I believe in it a lot and practice this regularly.

A superpower you would wish for and what would you do with it?

I really wish I had the power to understand, and at the same time speak all the languages across the globe. Because, that way things will be so much more easier and cooler. I could go anywhere, without the fear of having language as a barrier.

If you meet Yama (lord of death), what will you tell him?

If I met him, I will ask him to go back and return later, when the time comes. But honestly, I don’t think I have the guts to meet lord Yama (chuckles).

Which actress/actor would you want god to look like? Why?

I remember seeing actress Savitri playing the role of a goddess in many films. Her’s is the only face that comes to my mind.

If you’re going to hell, who are the three people you’d want to see there? Why?

I wouldn’t want to name them, but maybe some of my friends from school (laughs). That way, we can catch up and talk about all the things we did back in school peacefully.

Indian gods or Greek gods...Who would you pick? And which god would you want to be friends with? Why?

Indian gods any day. I think I would pick Lord Ganesha as my friend, simply because he is the god of new beginnings and also the remover of obstacles that is what we have been taught.